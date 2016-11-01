Quantcast
Post-conviction DNA law applies to violent crimes, not conspiracy, Md. court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 1, 2016

People convicted of conspiracy to commit a violent crime have neither a statutory nor constitutional right to conduct a potentially exonerating DNA test on evidence in the state’s possession, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Tuesday.

