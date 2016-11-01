Quantcast
Rebecca M. Flynn and Mark Westervelt | Jemicy School

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2016

Rebecca M. Flynn has been named the new president and chair of the board of trustees of Jemicy School. She is the first female to hold this position. Also, Mark Westervelt, the school’s assistant head of school and director of alumni relations, was honored as the first recipient of the Roger E. Saunders Award at the annual Dyslexia Tutoring Program’s “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination Gala.”

