Quantcast
Don't Miss

Airplane mechanics in demand, job fair numbers suggest

By: Associated Press November 2, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — The operator of an airplane mechanic school in Hagerstown says job-fair registration numbers indicate strong demand for aviation industry workers. The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics is playing host to the job fair Wednesday at its campus near Hagerstown Regional Airport. Campus Director Butch Adams says in a statement that the event has attracted more employers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo