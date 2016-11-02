Quantcast
Don't Miss

ALTIMONT WILKS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- No statutory right to appeal Altimont Wilks, appellant, appeals, pro se, the denial by the Circuit Court for Frederick County of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus. The State moves to dismiss the appeal because it is not allowed by law. Read the opinion here:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo