Autopsy, survivor, recording may help investigators in 2-bus crash

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 2, 2016

Investigators hope an autopsy, a survivor and recording equipment will help explain why a school bus slammed into a commuter bus in Baltimore, killing both drivers and four public transit passengers. The school bus was a few blocks from its first stop in pre-dawn darkness Tuesday when it hit a cemetery wall, rear-ended a car and ...

