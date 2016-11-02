Hilo set for R. House debut

Share this: Email

Hilo, a Hawaiian poké concept eatery, is set to open in the restaurant incubator R. House in Remington later this month. Poké is a Hawaiian dish that involves raw cubed fish seasoned and placed in a bowl of rice. Chef Munehiro Mori will oversee operations for the business owned by twin sisters Nat and Nuch Teng. ...