Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Hilo set for R. House debut

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 2, 2016

  Hilo, a Hawaiian poké concept eatery, is set to open in the restaurant incubator R. House in Remington later this month. Poké is a Hawaiian dish that involves raw cubed fish seasoned and placed in a bowl of rice. Chef Munehiro Mori will oversee operations for the business owned by twin sisters Nat and Nuch Teng. ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo