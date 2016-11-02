Quantcast
Baltimore Magazine takes home top honors at Folio’s 2016 Eddie & Ozzie Awards

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Baltimore magazine won five first-place awards at Folio’s 2016 Eddie & Ozzie Awards Oct. 31 in New York City, the largest editorial and design competition for magazines in the industry. “The fact that we won in five categories is remarkable,” said Steve Geppi, the owner and publisher of Baltimore magazine. “I take particular pride in the ...

