Benjamin Rosenberg | Rosenberg Martin

Benjamin Rosenberg, the chairman of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP will be honored with the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law’s Distinguished Graduate Award at its Alumni Honors Banquet “A Celebration of LEADERSHIP” on Dec. 1. The Distinguished Graduate Award honors a Maryland Carey Law graduate who has achieved prominence through professional excellence and service to the Maryland community.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.