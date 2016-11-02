Benjamin Rosenberg | Rosenberg Martin

Quantcast
November 2, 2016

Rosenberg, Benjamin ROSENBERG MARTIN GREENBERGBenjamin Rosenberg, the chairman of Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP will be honored with the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law’s Distinguished Graduate Award at its Alumni Honors Banquet “A Celebration of LEADERSHIP” on Dec. 1. The Distinguished Graduate Award honors a Maryland Carey Law graduate who has achieved prominence through professional excellence and service to the Maryland community.

