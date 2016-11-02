Quantcast
Md. board approves $82M in budget cuts

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Writer November 2, 2016

ANNAPOLIS - The Board of Public Works unanimously approved $82 million in cuts. The reductions to the current budget is seen as a first step in dealing with as much as $250 million in lower than projected revenues announced in September. This story will be updated.

