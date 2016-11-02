Quantcast
Business Volunteers Md. to hold benefit fundraiser Nov. 12

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Business Volunteers Maryland, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a stronger community through business engagement, civic leadership and volunteer connections, will hold its third annual benefit, Get Down to Do Good, Nov. 12 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Inner Harbor’s Columbus Center. Organizers are expecting 300 participants to this year’s event and ...

