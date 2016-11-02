Quantcast
Catholic Charities gets $240K in grants to help west Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Catholic Charities of Baltimore announced Wednesday that the agency has received six grants totaling $240,920 for programs that provide access to mental health services, employment training and placement assistance, violence prevention and access to food for residents of west Baltimore. Two other grants were awarded to partner organizations and will also provide funding for Catholic Charities' programs inWest ...

