Quantcast
Don't Miss

DeWolfe, Morrissey battle over who should determine indigency

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 2, 2016

Maryland’s chief public defender called on Maryland legislators Wednesday to transfer to district court commissioners the responsibility for determining if a criminal defendant qualifies for state-sponsored counsel.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo