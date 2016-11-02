EDWARD B. FRASIER, ET UX. V. LAURA H.G. O’SULLIVAN, ET. AL, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Motion for leave to file counterclaim On October 15, 2013, substitute trustees filed, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, an action to foreclose on residential property owned by Edward B. Frasier and Cressie M. Frasier, appellants. Appellants did not file a response to the foreclosure action. On March ...