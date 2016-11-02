Quantcast
Don't Miss

Harbor Bank’s tech showcase focuses on African-American entrepreneurs

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer November 2, 2016

Access to capital is a challenge for any new business. On Wednesday, Harbor Bank of Maryland sought to expand that opportunity for African-American entrepreneurs, a segment of the population that is historically overlooked in venture capital funding. More than a dozen startups based in or around Maryland or looking to set up shop here pitched their ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo