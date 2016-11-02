Quantcast
Hyatt Regency plans $44M upgrades at two hotels

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 2, 2016

    A pair of Maryland Regency hotels will be undergoing major transformations. The Hyatt Regency Bethesda will get a $37 million renovation, according to an announcement from the company. The overhaul includes a complete makeover of the hotel’s 390 rooms, upgrades to the building’s exteriors and the addition of a new rooftop venue with a terrace providing ...

