IN RE: AARON C.

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Juvenile law -- Illegal sentence -- Restitution The Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, sitting as the juvenile court, adjudicated appellant, Aaron C., involved in attempted robbery and second-degree assault. Appellant was committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Services for placement and ordered to pay $1,006 in restitution. In this appeal, appellant presents the ...

