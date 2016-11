Jeffrey M. Lawson, CPA, a shareholder for Stoy, Malone & Co., P.C., has been appointed chair of the American Institute of CPAs Regulation Content Subcommittee for the 2016-2017 volunteer service year. The committee is responsible for the technical content of the Regulation section of the Uniform CPA Examination.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.