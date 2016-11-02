Quantcast
JODIE HILL v. BOBBY P. SHEARIN, WARDEN

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Writ of habeas corpus -- Failure to record jury's verdict Jodie Hill, appellant, filed this appeal from the denial, by the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, of his petition for a writ of habeas corpus. The State has moved to dismiss the appeal because it is not permitted by law. In 2003, Hill was ...

