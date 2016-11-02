Quantcast
Don't Miss

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Nov. 2, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Court of Special Appeals Criminal Procedure, Sex offender registration: Circuit court did not err in determining that appellant, who was convicted of a sex offense in 2000, was subject to lifetime registration on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry even though he was only required to register for a ten-year term at the time of his sentence. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo