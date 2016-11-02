Quantcast
November 2, 2016

A small law firm in Towson is seeking an energetic full-time legal secretary with experience in criminal/traffic matters, auto/personal injury claims, workers’ compensation claims, and social security disability claims. Applicants should have strong communication and organizational skills, be a team player, but work well independently, and have a great personality. We are located in Towson and have free parking available. Compensation commensurate with experience. Please forward cover letter with salary requirements and resume to khodges@hoodandhodges.com.

