MARCAL DURON RAYNOR v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress testimony -- Lay witness testimony regarding heroin Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, of distribution of a fake controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a fake controlled dangerous substance, Marcal Duron Raynor, appellant, presents the following issue for our review: Whether the trial court erred ...

