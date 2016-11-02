Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland tourism leaders gathering in Baltimore

By: Associated Press November 2, 2016

Maryland tourism professionals are gathering in Baltimore for their annual meeting. The Maryland Tourism Coalition says in a statement that the three-day event begins Wednesday with welcoming remarks from Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. The agenda includes an afternoon town hall meeting with elected officials regarding 2017 legislative priorities for the tourism industry. The coalition says tourism is the state's ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo