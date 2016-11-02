Quantcast
MATTHEW EDWARD BELCHER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Sexual solicitation of minor Matthew Edward Belcher, appellant, was convicted of sexual solicitation of a minor following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Washington County. Belcher contends, on appeal, that the evidence was not sufficient to support his conviction because, he claims, that the request he ...

