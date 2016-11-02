Quantcast
MAXINE KONTOSIS v. HARTFORD LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Administrative law -- Unfair insurance claim settlement practices -- Substantial evidence  This appeal involves a dispute regarding an offset provision applied by appellee, the Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company ("Hartford"), to a disability insurance policy held by appellant, Maxine Kontosis ("Kontosis"). Kontosis filed a complaint with the Maryland Insurance Administration ("MIA") alleging that the offset ...

