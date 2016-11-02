Quantcast
McMurdo Group to host inaugural H.E.R.O Awards 2016

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

McMurdo, Inc., an emergency readiness and response company and part of Orolia Group, will host the inaugural Honouring Excellence in Rescue Operations (H.E.R.O) Awards ceremony Nov. 15 from noon to 2 p.m. at its Lanham headquarters. Award recipients will be recognized in McMurdo's state-of-the-art Experience Center, which showcases the latest search and rescue technology developments and ...

