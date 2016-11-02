Michael Schnell | Gross Mendelsohn

Michael Schnell, MCSD, MCTS, has joined the technology solutions group with Gross Mendelsohn as a developer. Schnell is a Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer and specializes in developing and integrating business systems. His areas of expertise include developing enterprise-level software using C# and WinForms, creating custom reports, creating SSIS packages to migrate information between enterprise systems, and developing and maintaining processes for e-commerce websites. A Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist, he has been programming with Microsoft tools for decades. Schnell is pursuing a degree from the University of Maryland, University College in software development and security.

