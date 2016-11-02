NICOLE LUECKE, ET AL. v. STEPHANIE SUESSE

Share this: Email

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Causation This case comes to this Court as an appeal by Nicole M. Luecke, M.D. and Chesapeake Women’s Care, P.A., appellants, following a jury award for $185,000.00 to Stephanie Suesse, appellee, for Dr. Luecke’s negligent conduct. Suesse filed a medical negligence suit against appellants in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel ...