Record revenues drive Walker & Dunlop’s strongest 3Q ever

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. reported Wednesday third quarter 2016 net income of $29.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, a record 46-percent increase from third quarter 2015 net income of $20.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. Total revenues were $154.8 million for the third quarter 2016 a 28-percent increase over the third quarter 2015. Adjusted EBITDA for ...