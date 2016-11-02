Quantcast
REGINALD LAMONT COOPER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- "Mere presence" Accused of stabbing two men at a bus stop, Reginald Lamont Cooper, appellant, was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, of two counts of attempted second-degree murder. On appeal, Cooper contends that the trial court erred in giving a “mere presence” instruction to ...

