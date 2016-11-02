Alternative Dispute Resolution Division

Court of Special Appeals

Maryland Judiciary

The Maryland Judiciary is seeking a Staff Attorney for the Alternative Dispute Resolution Division in the Court of Special Appeals. The Staff Attorney will provide legal and administrative assistance to the program director, deputy program director and staff. The Staff Attorney will mediate complex appellate disputes. Responsibilities and duties of the staff attorney include, but are not limited to: working with judges, lawyers, litigants, appropriate court personnel, mediators, and the ADR community to mediate effectively, gather information and resources to ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of the program; reviewing case files to assess the legal posture of the appeal and its appropriateness for mediation; overseeing the scheduling of mediators and training; documenting results and collecting data about the program, procedures, mediations, mediators, training and materials; conducting interviews with attorneys and parties as part of the case selection and pre-mediation process; mediating; assisting with post-mediation follow up and monitoring; file maintenance; and performing all other duties as assigned. Collaborative, team player characteristics are essential. Req.: Juris Doctorate and a member of the Maryland Bar; 2 yrs. of experience in general practice of law or equivalent. Meditation experience; 40-hour mediation certification and advanced ADR training. Preferred: Appellate court experience as an attorney. Experience with multiple-party mediation. Experience in mediating complex civil matters, including workers’ compensation, domestic, real property, corporate matters, and employment cases. For full details and to apply, please visit the court’s career page http://mdcourts.gov/jobs