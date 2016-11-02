Quantcast
Don't Miss

Justices struggle in dispute over Venezuela oil rig seizure

By: Associated Press Sam Hananel November 2, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court struggled Wednesday over a case that could make it easier to sue foreign governments in U.S. courts, a sensitive issue that could affect foreign relations and lead to retaliation from other countries. The court considered whether an Oklahoma-based oil company could move a head with a lawsuit that claims the government ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo