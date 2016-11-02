This office building built 1st after Great Baltimore fire may become apartments

Share this: Email

Address: 231 E. Baltimore St. Property type: office Built: 1905 Size: 105,994 square feet Listing price: N/A Contact: Bob Filley, 202-536-3736 The 14-story American Building was the first office structure built after the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904 gutted the city’s downtown. Now the property, thanks in part to a residential building boom in the traditional central business district fueled by tax ...