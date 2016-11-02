Quantcast
TREVOR DONELL BECKETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Arrest without probable cause Convicted, on a plea of guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Trevor Beckett, appellant, raises a single question on appeal: whether the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress evidence recovered from his ...

