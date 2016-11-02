Under Armour is shipping up to Boston

Under Armour is about to become “Unduh Ahmah.”

With New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady already on its endorsement roster, Under Armour is taking another step into the hearts of Boston sports fans by opening a new Brand House in the city, the largest store opening for the Baltimore sports apparel maker this year.

The 19,000 square-foot space located in the Prudential Center, a popular retail destination in the city, will carry apparel and footwear across all its product categories as well as a dedicated space for its new UAS collection. The store will carry local Boston apparel including Boston Red Sox gear, the New England Patriots NFL Combine Authentic Team collection and Boston College gear.

“Boston has become my home in so many different ways over the past decade and a half, and I’m thrilled to welcome Under Armour to this city,” said Brady. “Sports run deep here and the passion for competition is unlike any city in the world. The mindset of demanding greatness—whether on the field or in the stands—is what drives this city, and is why Under Armour is such a great fit here.”