WILLIE EDWARD McKIE V. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Batson challenge -- Lack of race-neutral explanation for strike Willie Edward McKie, appellant, was convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Harford County, of possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. His sole contention, on appeal, is that the trial court erred in denying his Batson challenge during ...

