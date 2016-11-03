Quantcast
Baltimore man ordered to pay $1M for puncturing fire hose during unrest

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2016

A Baltimore man has been ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for puncturing a fire hose being used on the CVS Pharmacy that burned during last year’s unrest following the death of Freddie Gray. Gregory Lee Butler Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in July and faced up to five years in prison. But U.S. District Judge ...

