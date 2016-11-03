Quantcast
Survival high for ‘incompatible’ kidney transplants, Hopkins finds

By: Margie Hyslop Special to The Daily Record November 3, 2016

Transplant innovations pioneered at Johns Hopkins University and its hospital are giving patients with failing kidneys better and longer lives. Kidneys that would not have been usable transplants for many patients 15 years ago can now work for them, thanks to rejection-risk-reducing procedures developed at Johns Hopkins. Almost a third of patients who need kidney transplants have ...

