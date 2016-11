Janine Scott has been promoted to chief attorney in the Baltimore County office of Maryland Legal Aid. Scott previously served as supervising attorney in the Baltimore City domestic law unit for more than 12 years and is in her 18th year as an attorney at Maryland Legal Aid.

