Here’s why Lockheed is not happy about its $6.1B contract for F-35s

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lockheed Martin Corp. was awarded a $6.1 billion Pentagon contract for 57 of its F-35 fighter planes, but the world’s largest defense contractor was less than pleased to hear the news. It was “not a mutually agreed-upon” contract, Lockheed spokesman Michael Rein said in an e-mail soon after the Defense Department announced late Wednesday that it ...