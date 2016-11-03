Maddie Slezak | Warschawski

Warschawski , a full service branding, marketing, public relations, advertising and interactive agency, announced the promotion of Maddie Slezak to associate. In her new role, Slezak will assume additional responsibility for client accounts, including management of day-to-day activities, client communications, and execution of integrated marketing communications campaigns. Maddie also oversees the firm’s assistant associate program. Slezak participated in Warschawski’s assistant associate program in 2015 and was hired as a junior associate upon successful completion. As a junior associate, Slezak has played a key role in executing marketing communications campaigns with a focus on media relations and social media efforts for many of the agency’s clients.

