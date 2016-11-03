Chesapeake Bay Trust offers $12,500 in awards, scholarships

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Bay Trust says it's seeking applicants for $12,500 worth of awards and scholarships. The Annapolis-based nonprofit organization said Wednesday it's accepting applications and nominations until Dec. 5 for teacher of the year, high school or college student of the year, and the Honorable Arthur Dorman Award. The Dorman award, named for a former ...