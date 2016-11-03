Quantcast
Don't Miss

Chesapeake Bay Trust offers $12,500 in awards, scholarships

By: Associated Press November 3, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Bay Trust says it's seeking applicants for $12,500 worth of awards and scholarships. The Annapolis-based nonprofit organization said Wednesday it's accepting applications and nominations until Dec. 5 for teacher of the year, high school or college student of the year, and the Honorable Arthur Dorman Award. The Dorman award, named for a former ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo