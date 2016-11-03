Quantcast
Don't Miss

Early voting ending Thursday in Maryland

By: Associated Press November 3, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — It's the last day for early voting in Maryland. Thursday is the last day voters in the state can cast their ballots ahead of Election Day. Early voting polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any person who is eligible to register to vote can vote early. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1 in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo