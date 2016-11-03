Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. officials debate new rules for juvenile strip searches

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 3, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Department of Juvenile Services' recommendations governing teenage detainees came under criticism Thursday as advocates and some lawmakers asked for a better definition of what types of contraband could trigger a strip search. Discussion of the department's 14 recommendations dominated a two-hour meeting of the legislative task force charged with studying the issue and proposing possible changes ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo