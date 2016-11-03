Report: Tradepoint Atlantic to provide $2.9B economic impact

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



(Photos by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record) The 3,100-acre multimodal industrial site Tradepoint Atlantic could mean as much as $2.9 billion in regional economic impact, according to a new report. Sage Policy Group’s analysis of the multimodal industrial hub in eastern Baltimore County found the project is expected to create 17,000 direct and indirect jobs during ...