Quantcast
Don't Miss

Report: Tradepoint Atlantic to provide $2.9B economic impact

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 3, 2016

(Photos by Maximilian Franz / The Daily Record) The 3,100-acre multimodal industrial site Tradepoint Atlantic could mean as much as $2.9 billion in regional economic impact, according to a new report. Sage Policy Group’s analysis of the multimodal industrial hub in eastern Baltimore County found the project is expected to create 17,000 direct and indirect jobs during ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo