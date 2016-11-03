Quantcast
Md. 2-bus crash probe focuses on speed; no quick autopsy results

By: Associated Press Brian Witte November 3, 2016

Investigators are focusing on speed as they delve into the collision between a school bus and a commuter bus that killed both drivers and four mass-transit riders in southwest Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith said Wednesday investigators haven't yet determined how fast the vehicles were going when the school bus crossed the center line ...

