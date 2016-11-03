Quantcast
Md. community health workers help avoid costly readmissions

By: Gina Gallucci-White Special to The Daily Record November 3, 2016

On a recent week in September, LifeBridge Health community health worker Brenda White left multiple messages for one of her clients but had not heard back. “It occurred to me that even though this person has a smart phone, did she in fact know how to retrieve her messages?” White asked. “She was able to tell ...

