Arts center, civil rights monument planned in Read’s Drug Store site redevelopment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 3, 2016

Plans for the redevelopment of the historic Read's Drug Store site on the Westside include a monument to a civil rights-era sit-in, a significant moment for the movement in Baltimore. Baltimore Development Corp., the city’s quasi-governmental economic development arm, has entered an Exclusive Negotiation Privilege with AHC Theatre LLC to redevelop the property at 123 N. ...

