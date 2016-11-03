Quantcast
Don't Miss

An election basket of deplorables

By: C. Fraser Smith November 3, 2016

I wrote a commentary for WYPR this week, extolling some of the ways America is great – now. I thought we ought to think in these challenging moments about some of the many things that make us great as a people. I took a couple of shots at Donald Trump for the tenor of his campaign and, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this column, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo