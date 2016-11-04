Brown Craig Turner buys DDG assets

A subsidiary of Brown Craig Turner has purchased the assets of Development Design Group Inc. and is forming a new company.

“We are committed to advancing the mission of DDG as a valuable member of the Baltimore design community, and look forward to teaming up with them to grow both companies here, nationally, and globally,” Bryce Turner, chairman of the new DDG said in a news release.

Both firms, according to the release, have previously collaborated on projects, such as Belvedere Square in Baltimore and National Harbor in Prince George’s County.

Roy Higgs, DDG’s founder and former CEO, will also be joining the new firm. He’s currently the head of Annapolis-based Roy Higgs International. Robert Northfield, a former principal at DDG, DDG President Van Vilet, Turner and Higgs are the principals of the new entity. Former DDG principals Jim Andreone, Rajesh Gulati, Sa’d Irshaid and Haris Koentijoro will stay on at DDG.