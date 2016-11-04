Chrome extension will aid in expunging cases

MD Expungement, an app designed by Matthew Stubenberg, a staff attorney and IT director at Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, has been used to expunge more than 15,000 criminal cases in Maryland since its launch a year ago. Now, Stubenberg is working on a new Google Chrome browser extension that aims to expand on the app’s goal of making the expungement process faster and more straightforward.

The Chrome extension, which is still in the trial phase, allows users to expunge records while remaining on the Maryland Judiciary’s case search website. The extension will show users which cases they’ve already searched and what their tracking numbers are, and will give users an idea of whether individual cases are eligible for expungement.

The purpose of the extension is to make it easier for attorneys to identify clients’ eligible cases and complete the paperwork necessary to expunge criminal records. The tool could also allow attorneys to help a greater volume of clients at clinics and at workforce intake programs, Stubenberg said.